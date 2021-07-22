MP Girl Flees With Lover, Family Lodges Love Jihad Complaint

In an alleged love jihad incident from the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, a girl did not return to her home for 10 days after fleeing with her lover. Religious organizations and the girl’s neighbours are accusing the boy of seducing the girl to grab her property. According to reports, a police complaint has been filed, but the neighbours are accusing the police of not taking any action in the matter.

The girl is the daughter of a famous contractor and social worker of the Narsinghpura area. The family members searched for the girl a lot, but to no avail. After no action was taken by police on the complaint of the family, the Kumawat community has come forward to support the family.

Pradeep Chaudhary, president of Hindu Jagran Manch, said that the boy, Irrfan, is a sports teacher in one Mohsin Akhtar’s school which is located in the Daloda town of Mandsaur. Chaudhary alleged that Irrfan has trapped the girl for her assets which are worth one and a half crore. He also alleged that there have been nearly 23 such cases in Mandsaur in the past, out of which only two girls could be freed.

The Kumawat society told the press that the Superintendent of Police has met them to discuss this issue. Mandsaur SP Siddharth Chaudhary said that it is necessary for the girl to come forward. Further action will be taken on the basis of the statement of the girl. At present, the Superintendent of Police has directed the Inspector of the City Kotwali to take further action based on the investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here