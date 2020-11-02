MP Girl Slits Wrist Alleging Police Apathy over Father’s Murder Case, Uploads Video Online

A girl’s viral video blasted social media platforms where she was seen slitting her wrist while alleging that police had been apathetic over her father’s murder case in the last six months.

Denying the girl’s claims, the police officials said that a dozen accused have been arrested in connection to the murder. In the complaint submitted to the police, the girl had said that her father passed away three days after being beaten up by eight men in April this year.

Holding several documents and a letter that the girl reportedly wrote to senior police officials- the girl in the video claimed that she belonged to a poor family and her family were helpless as the police isn’t probing her father’s murder case properly. All our pleas for justice with authorities went in vain, she added.

Identified as Kiran Rajput, a native of Shahpura area in Bhopal, she had lodged a complaint with the Govindpura police.

Rajput claimed that the family’s attempts to meet the Chief Minister have failed in the last few months and pleaded for justice. She further said that a few police officers connived to benefit the accused involved in her father’s murder.

Initially, the police had arrested six persons and later six more men were named in the FIR. Additional SP Rajesh Singh Bhdauria said that a dozen persons having involvement in the case are behind bars and charge sheet is also put in the court.

Govindpura police station in-charge Ashok Singh Parihar told news agency PTI the girl has been hospitalised and her statement is being recorded.