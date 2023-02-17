MP Government Hospital Doctors Go on Indefinite Strike

Medical services across all state government-run hospitals and healthcare centres were disrupted as doctors went on an indefinite strike on Friday,

The protest began at Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical college, and was joined by over 10,000 doctors across Madhya Pradesh.

A junior doctor told IANS that medical services of not only district level hospitals but primary and community health centres in remote and rural areas will also remain suspended until the state government accepts their demands.

The OPD services have been shut in hospitals and the doctors have threatened to suspend emergency services also, a junior doctor associated with Hamidia hospital told IANS. The services in many hospitals were partially suspended on Thursday also.

Notably, the alarm bells have been ringing for almost a month as doctors have been threatening to go on strike and they have begun a statewide mobilisation rally under the banner of the MP government and autonomous doctors’ federation dubbed as ‘Chikitsa Bachao - Chikitsak Bachao’. From January 27 to February 7 the doctors held rallies across the state.

The federation comprises medical doctors from all 13 medical colleges which fall under the directorate of medical education. MP health department associated doctors from primary health centres to specialists in district hospitals, Bhopal gas relief and rehabilitation associated doctors, along with ESI and home department are also part of the joint stir.

“It’s been over a month that we were trying to seek the attention of the government, but the approach of the administration left us with no option but to stop all services, including emergency services in all government hospitals. We have sought intervention to resolve the issues, which almost all states have implemented in favour of doctors," said Dr Rakesh Malviya, secretary, Medical Education Officers Association.

Sensing that doctors’ strike will result in a crisis, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Thursday held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review the situation.

“The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Collectors and Commissioners through video conferencing at the residence office, Samatva Bhavan late last night and got information about the health facilities in government hospitals and medical colleges," the Chief Minister’s office tweeted on Friday.

