MP Governor Lalji Tandon Put On Venitalor Support, Health Continues to Deteriorate

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s health condition has once again worsened following which he was put on ventilator support on Thursday. He was admitted at Medanta, Lucknow where doctors stated that his condition continues to deteriorate as lungs, kidney and liver are not functioning properly.

“Health of MP Governor Lalji Tandon remains critical. He is put on ventilator support and is being treated under the supervision of doctors of critical care medicine,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Director Medanta Lucknow.

A few days back, a significant improvement was noted in Lalji’s health as he was administered food via a pipe, but once again his health deteriorated and doctors had to put him on ventilator support.

He was first admitted to Medanta on June 11 following complaints of fever with difficulty in urination. Later, he was diagnosed with liver and urine infection.