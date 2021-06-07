Bhopal to Unlock From June 10; Markets Allowed, Night Curfew to Stay

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced that the unlocking process for Bhopal would begin on June 10, with markets being permitted to open.

The administration led by Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang made the decision after speaking to traders’ association.

A lockdown on Sundays will be implemented from this week onwards, and Saturdays have been declared as working days. However, night curfew will remain in force from 8pm to 6pm.

All shop employees will require to be vaccinated with both doses before opening up their commercial establishments. Failure to comply with these orders could result in sealing of their shop.

Markets will remain open on Wednesday but the day will be utilised by the administration for completing vaccination in commercial areas.

‘Tika Lagao –Dukan Khulwao’: slogan is being popularised by the administrations for unlocking. Markets have been allowed to function from 10am to 8pm, six days a week.

If any market area registers over 70 cases in a week, it will be closed down as a precautionary measure, said the administration.

Certain shops including chemists, building materials, grocery, vegetable-fruits (retail), sweets, restaurants, among others had been demanding relaxations from the government.

The traders’ bodies were also asked by the administration on Monday to ensure that covid-19 protocol is followed in their respective areas. Use of loud speakers has been suggested and compulsory mask-wearing has been ordered.

Earlier, certain relaxations were offered by the administration on June 1 and it was decided that a review shall take place on June 15 for further decision.

The Indore city too has offered several relaxations; grocery, retail and wholesale shops can remain open five days a week till 5 pm daily. Restaurants can serve customers on a takeaway basis till 10.30 pm.

Night curfew will be in force from 11.30pm to 6am. Wholesale markets could dispatch goods for a limited time on Saturdays with safety protocol.

On June 6, the city continued to report a dipping trend in Covid-19 cases as 131 fresh infections were reported on Monday with Indore remaining on the top of the list with 202 cases. The city during the period reported only 571 fresh cases. A total of 8,860 cases are currently active in the state.

