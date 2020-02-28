Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

MP Govt Announces 'Namaste Orchha' Festival, 'Raja' Ram's Town to Get Facelift

The move comes as another attempt at political one-upmanship, as the festival is expected to give a push to the government’s apparent Hindutva outreach.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
MP Govt Announces 'Namaste Orchha' Festival, 'Raja' Ram's Town to Get Facelift
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a festival in the town of Orccha — associated with ‘Raja’ Ram and revered as a second Ayodhya by many —from March 6 to 8. The measure is being taken to turn the town to a hub of spirituality and heritage.

The move comes as another attempt at political one-upmanship, as the festival is expected to give a push to the government’s apparent Hindutva outreach.

State minister Brijendra Singh Rathore announced that the government would organise the festival titled 'Namaste Orchha', adding that the initiative was a brainchild of Chief Minister Kamal Nath aimed at increasing job creation and helping bring investment to the state.

"The heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is packed with heritage sites and natural beauty, so this event will give a fillip to tourism," he said.

According to a portal dedicated to the event, the state government is planning infrastructure development in and around Orchha to improve amenities for tourists and visitors.

Rathore also accused the BJP for not doing enough to promote Madhya Pradesh’s heritage associated with Ram in its 15 years of power. He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not visited Orchha during his visit to Bundelkhand.

BJP spokesperson Vishwas Sarang said that his party has no objections to the proposed festival, but trained guns at the Congress, alleging that it hindered the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for a long time.

"First, they need to clarify why their leader and lawyer Kapil Sibalput put hurdles in the Ram Temple case in the Supreme Court," he asked.

Sarang also urged the ruling party to refrain from using Ram's name for political mileage, and ensure that it does not tamper with Orchha's image as a spiritual city.

The Kamal Nath government last year announced the development of Ram Van Gaman Path —a mythological route taken by Ram, Sita and Laxman during their 14 years in exile. In January, the government also announced it would allocate funds for the construction of a temple dedicated to Sita in Sri Lanka.

A temple town in the Tikamgarh district of MP, Orchha is sacred to Hindus as it is believed that Ram – in the persona of a king— is present here during the day, and retires to Ayodhya at night. In the town, the myhtological king is given a Guard of Honour by armed police personnel four times a day.

