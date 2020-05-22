MP Govt Disallows Using Buses, Processions During Marriages after Newlywed Tests Covid-19 Positive

During a Covid-19 review meeting in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday restricted marriage parties from taking out processions or holding big events in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The state government's response came close on the heels of a newly-wed bride testing positive in Bhopal’s Jaatkhedi village. The administration alleged that the marriage procession had taken extra guests in the bus than permitted amid the lockdown.

According to the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the state government, marriage functions could see participation of 50 members only, 25 each from bride's and groom's sides respectively.

Earlier during the day, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had affirmed that no buses will be allowed for ferrying marriage processions and if the number of guests at weddings exceeds the permissible limit, an FIR will be lodged against them. He ordered that only private vehicles will be allowed during marriages.

Recently, a bride had tested Covid-19 positive in Bhopal’s Jaatkhedi village, three days after she arrived at her in-laws' home. Following this, 32 members of groom's family were sent into quarantine.

Mishra promised action against the groom's side for taking more than guests than the permissible limit.

A containment zone has also been created in Jaatkhedi village, after the marriage procession returned from Satlapur in Raisen district.

However, in a twist to the tale, the groom's family on Friday claimed that the bride, who has been admitted at AIIMS Bhopal, has tested negative for Covid-19.

The groom's uncle, Lakhan Dhakad, claimed that only six people took part in the procession, held in a car, on their way to attend the marriage rituals. In total, 20 people had attended the wedding which took place after due permissions, he added. He also said that those sent into quarantine are completely fine.

The groom’s family has opposed the administration’s decision to file an FIR against them.