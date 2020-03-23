MP Govt Extends Lockdown Duration Across State After Seventh Case of Coronavirus Reported in Jabalpur

Bhopal: A day after 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, were placed under lockdown a new case of coronavirus cases was reported in Jabalpur taking the total number to seven. Following this, the lockdown duration, which was different for various districts, was extended on Monday.

The fresh case is that of a man who worked in a Dubai returnee businessman's shop from where another employee tested positive on Sunday. Four persons - three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany- had tested positive for the virus on Friday in Jabalpur, they said.

Out of seven patients, six belong to Jabalpur and one, a 26-year-old woman who returned from London, had tested positive in Bhopal.

The lockdown was announced on Sunday in 10 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Rewa and Gwalior for one to three days, according to caretaker health minister Tarun Bhanot. Meanwhile, Narsinghpur has been ordered shut for 14 days.

The administrations in these districts extended the lockdown period to various durations on Monday.

Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh extended lockdown in the city till March 31, sealing borders, closing down commercial and government establishments and ordering locals to remain indoors. The lockdown orders were extended till March 25 in Indore.

Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police Jabalpur, on Monday slammed locals for breaching the prohibitory orders amid coronavirus scare and affirmed that those found roaming around pointlessly on streets would be slapped with FIRs.

In Bhopal, all the private and government establishments, barring those which offer essential services, remained closed on Monday. Shops selling commodities including ration, milk, vegetables and medicines were spared from closure orders.

The police also braced up to take legal action against those who would spread wrong or fake information on coronavirus on social media. A man was arrested in Narsinghpur for spreading fake news of a coronavirus patient and four restaurant owners were booked for breaching prohibitory orders.

Legal action is expected against the woman, who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal, for negligence after returning to India from a foreign trip.

