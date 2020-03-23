Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Govt Extends Lockdown Duration Across State After Seventh Case of Coronavirus Reported in Jabalpur

The fresh case is that of a man who worked in a Dubai returnee businessman's shop from where another employee tested positive on Sunday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 23, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Govt Extends Lockdown Duration Across State After Seventh Case of Coronavirus Reported in Jabalpur
Out of seven patients, six belong to Jabalpur and one, a 26-year-old woman who returned from London, had tested positive in Bhopal.

Bhopal: A day after 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, were placed under lockdown a new case of coronavirus cases was reported in Jabalpur taking the total number to seven. Following this, the lockdown duration, which was different for various districts, was extended on Monday.

The fresh case is that of a man who worked in a Dubai returnee businessman's shop from where another employee tested positive on Sunday. Four persons - three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany- had tested positive for the virus on Friday in Jabalpur, they said.

Out of seven patients, six belong to Jabalpur and one, a 26-year-old woman who returned from London, had tested positive in Bhopal.

The lockdown was announced on Sunday in 10 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Rewa and Gwalior for one to three days, according to caretaker health minister Tarun Bhanot. Meanwhile, Narsinghpur has been ordered shut for 14 days.

The administrations in these districts extended the lockdown period to various durations on Monday.

Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh extended lockdown in the city till March 31, sealing borders, closing down commercial and government establishments and ordering locals to remain indoors. The lockdown orders were extended till March 25 in Indore.

Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police Jabalpur, on Monday slammed locals for breaching the prohibitory orders amid coronavirus scare and affirmed that those found roaming around pointlessly on streets would be slapped with FIRs.

In Bhopal, all the private and government establishments, barring those which offer essential services, remained closed on Monday. Shops selling commodities including ration, milk, vegetables and medicines were spared from closure orders.

The police also braced up to take legal action against those who would spread wrong or fake information on coronavirus on social media. A man was arrested in Narsinghpur for spreading fake news of a coronavirus patient and four restaurant owners were booked for breaching prohibitory orders.

Legal action is expected against the woman, who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal, for negligence after returning to India from a foreign trip.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram