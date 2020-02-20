MP Govt Gives Nod to Act to Fast-track Fresh Investments
This facility will be provided to investors in the field of small industries, information technology and tourism, said a communique from the MP publicity department.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: In order to push investment influx and to offer a seamless commencement of fresh projects, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to offer permissions related to new investments in a matter of a few days.
If the department concerned fails to give clearance on the application, the permission would be granted automatically, said the government as the state cabinet approved a decision to this effect on Wednesday as part of the MP Time Bound Clearance Act, 2020.
For the first time in the country, under this Act, 25 licenses out of 40 in a day, 10 licenses in 7 days and 5 licenses in 15 days of 10 departments will be given for investment online.
This facility will be provided to investors in the field of small industries, information technology and tourism, said a communique from the MP publicity department.
The statement added that delays in securing permissions from various government departments has been plaguing the investment influx across the state for long despite a single window system in place for the investors. MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to streamline the process, saying boosting investments has been the top priority of the incumbent state government ever since he assumed office in December 2018.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- Save Money! Smartphones You Will be Able to Buy Soon: Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQoo 3 And More
- Allu Arjun Song Botta Bomma is a TikTok Blockbuster
- Hot or Cold? Dinosaurs Could Regulate Their Own Body Temperature, Finds New Study
- 3D-Printed Jaw Gives Cancer Survivor from Faridabad a New Lease on Life