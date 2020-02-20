MP Govt Gives Nod to Act to Fast-track Fresh Investments

Bhopal: In order to push investment influx and to offer a seamless commencement of fresh projects, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to offer permissions related to new investments in a matter of a few days.

If the department concerned fails to give clearance on the application, the permission would be granted automatically, said the government as the state cabinet approved a decision to this effect on Wednesday as part of the MP Time Bound Clearance Act, 2020.

For the first time in the country, under this Act, 25 licenses out of 40 in a day, 10 licenses in 7 days and 5 licenses in 15 days of 10 departments will be given for investment online.

This facility will be provided to investors in the field of small industries, information technology and tourism, said a communique from the MP publicity department.

The statement added that delays in securing permissions from various government departments has been plaguing the investment influx across the state for long despite a single window system in place for the investors. MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to streamline the process, saying boosting investments has been the top priority of the incumbent state government ever since he assumed office in December 2018.

