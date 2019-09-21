English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Govt Imposes 5% VAT on Liquor, Petrol and Diesel After Heavy Rains Cause Extensive Damage
The state suffered an estimated loss of Rs 12,000 crore due to excessive rains this monsoon, a senior official said. The five per cent Value Added Tax will be a temporary measure, he added.
Representative Image. (Image courtesy: Getty Images)
Bhopal: In view of extensive damage caused by heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Friday decided to impose five per cent VAT on liquor, petrol and diesel to generate additional revenue, said an official.
The state suffered an estimated loss of Rs 12,000 crore due to excessive rains this monsoon, a senior official said here.
The five per cent Value Added Tax will be a temporary measure, he added. The increase in prices will come into effect from midnight, he said.
