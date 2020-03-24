Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Govt imposes Curfew in Coronavirus-Hit Bhopal, Jabalpur

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives and reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
MP Govt imposes Curfew in Coronavirus-Hit Bhopal, Jabalpur
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found. Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives.

During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur. So far, five cases of coronavirus have been found in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal.

Lockdown has so far been ordered in 39 out of the total 51 districts of the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations department official said.

The chief minister has asked the authorities concerned to ensure supply of essential goods to people, he said. Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on

Monday night for a record fourth term.

The 61-year-old MLA from Budhni took an oath of office at a simple function in Raj Bhawan, where he was sworn-in by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 pm.

