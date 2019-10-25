Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Govt Mulls Introducing Eggs in Midday Meal Menu of Anganwadi Centres, BJP Protests Move

The government plans to first implement the scheme in 89 tribal-dominated blocks of the state that would require a budgetary allocation of Rs 140 crore per year.

Manoj Sharma | News18

Updated:October 25, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MP Govt Mulls Introducing Eggs in Midday Meal Menu of Anganwadi Centres, BJP Protests Move
Representative image.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is considering a proposal to introduce eggs in the midday meal menu offered to children in the state.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi said the inclusion of eggs in the diet would benefit children between the age group of three to six years. The proposal was mooted months after the same was implemented in government-run schools in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Sources said if children of anganwadi centres are fed eggs thrice a week, the government would have to shell out Rs 500 crore on the project annually. The government plans to first implement the scheme in 89 tribal-dominated blocks of the state that would require a budgetary allocation of Rs 140 crore per year.

The previous BJP government, led by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, had come up a similar plan, but following protests from certain organisations, the proposal was withdrawn.

However, leaders of the saffron party, which is now in the opposition in the state, have expressed their reservations against the move.

BJP general secretary VD Sharma said, “There are several issues that need to be clarified. First, what would happen to the children who would not eat eggs? Also, these children might feel uncomfortable when those sitting close to them in the schools are served the food item. Considering our food habits, the state government should re-consider this proposal.”

After a similar opposition was raised in Chhattisgarh, the department of education had issued a revised order in which the school managements were asked to make arrangements for protein-rich vegetarian diet for children who do not wish to eat eggs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram