MP Govt Plans to Purchase Cow Dung for Making Fertilisers, Other Products, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state government is working on the idea of purchasing the cow dung for the purpose of making fertilisers and other products out of it. The state government is also considering to start an ambulance service with the helpline number ‘109’ for animals to facilitate their medical treatment at their own place instead of being transported, Chouhan said on Saturday during ‘Shakti 2021’, a convention of women veterinarians organised here by the Indian Veterinary Association.

We are working in the direction of purchasing the cow dung and making fertilisers and other products out of it, said. Several products, including fertilisers, pesticides, medicines and other items, are these days being made using the cow urine and dung, he said.

Noting that at times cows, buffaloes and bulls suffer from various diseases, the chief minister said, “We have thought that like ‘108’ (an ambulance service for citizens), ‘109’ ambulance services should be started for animals." The animals will not need to be transported, which is a difficult task, to the hospital and a veterinary doctor will reach the spot for their treatment, he said. Chouhan also said the state government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters, but they require the participation of society for better functioning.

