MP Govt Relaxes Covid Curbs, Raises Marriage Attendance Limit from 20 to 40

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday doubled the attendance limit for marriages amid a reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said. Against the earlier limit of 10 people each from the bride and groom's sides, the number has been raised to 20 each from the bride and groom's side, they said.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing district crisis management groups online during the day. However, schools, colleges, swimming pools etc will remain shut and sports, cultural, social, political activities will stay barred, the CM added.

"So far, ten persons from each side (bride and groom) were allowed to attend the wedding ceremony. Now, 20 persons from each side will be allowed to take part in the marriage functions. A total of 40 persons will be able to participate," the CM said, adding that those attending such functions must undergo COVID-19 tests. The CM said a decision on further relaxations, including opening of gymnasiums, will be made on the basis of suggestions before June 15.

Night curfew will continue in the state while a decision on extending 'corona curfew' (partial restrictions) will be taken on June 15, the CM added. He said the COVID-19 crisis was still looming large and asked people to adhere to outbreak norms strictly. A total of 18 of 52 districts in the state did not report any COVID-19 case on Sunday, while 31 districts reported less than 10, officials said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday rose to 7,88,183 after 274 cases were reported, the lowest daily addition since February 23 this year, while the death toll increased by 18 to reach 8,552, an official said. On February 23, the number of COVID-19 cases detected in the state was 248, he said.

A total of 780 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,75,380, leaving the state with 4,251 active cases, with Indore and Bhopal accounting for 695 and 1,291 cases respectively. “With 82 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 1,52,519, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,22,695 with the addition of 88 cases. Indore and Bhopal saw two deaths each, taking the toll to 1,370 and 966 respectively. A total of 18 out of 52 districts recorded no case during the past 24 hours," the official added.

With 76,880 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.09 crore, he said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,88,183, new cases 274, death toll 8,552, recovered 7,75,380, active cases 4,251, number of tests so far 1,09,06,318.

