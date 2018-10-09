MP Govt Retires 2 Cops, Cuts Salary of 3 for Negligence in Habibganj Rape Case

Two sub-inspectors were compulsorily retired, while three police officers were penalised with salary cuts by the Madhya Pradesh government after an inquiry found them guilty of delaying the registration of an FIR in a 2017 case of an IAS aspirant’s rape.Last year, on October 31, a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped by four people near the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal when she was returning home from coaching classes.The state government’s move sets an example against the laxity shown by the police in lodging a timely FIR.The four convicted of raping the civil service aspirant were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 itself.On Tuesday, the MP government removed a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer from his post and suspended three police station in-charges and two sub-inspectors in total.The horrific incident happened when the victim was accosted by two goons who kidnapped her and raped her repeatedly for three hours along with two of their friends. When the traumatised girl approached the GRP station with her family on November 1, she was turned away by the duty staff.On approaching the MP Nagar police station, duty officer SI RN Tekam, instead of registering a Zero FIR, asked the victim to visit Habibganj police station.The Habibganj police station had lodged a case but transferred it to GRP station.Following an outcry, the state government had on November 5 suspended then SHOs (Habibganj) Ravindra Yadav, MP Nagar Sanjay Singh Bais, GRP Mohit Saxena and two sub inspectors. City SP MP Nagar Kulwant Singh was also transferred.An SIT was formed which found the five officers guilty of negligence.​