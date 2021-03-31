MP Govt Rules Out Lockdown, Extends Suspension of Bus Service to Maharashtra Till April 30

Despite sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh government has said that there will no lockdown as of now in the state, but stringent measures have been taken to curb the spread of the virus. Suspension of MP-Maharashtra bus service has been extended till April 30.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that schools will not function for now and no public gatherings will be allowed relating to Rangpanchmi festival.

During a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated three-pronged strategy – identification, isolation and testing-treatment – to fight against the virus. “Our top priority is to ensure that hospitals have sufficient numbers of beds for patients. We are also reviewing the situation viz-a-viz manpower requirements,” he said.

A day ahead of beginning of vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age, he also said that inoculation will be under taken on war-footing in areas where infection rate is high.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also asserted that there is no proposal to impose a lockdown.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,332 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.