MP Govt Says Farm Loans of over 26 Lakh Farmers Waived off, Kamal Nath Calls It a Lie

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh submitted a reply in the state Assembly on Monday stating that farm loans of more than 26 lakh farmers had been waived off as part of the Jai Kisan waiver scheme so far.

Replying to a query by former Congress minister Jaivardhan Singh, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel submitted a written reply with details of the farm loan waiver scheme. It stated that 26,95,381 farmers had benefitted from the waiver of over Rs 11,000 crore in bank loans under a scheme that was implemented in two phases.

Farmers with loans of a few hundreds to those who were facing debts of a little over Rs 1 lakh were beneficiaries of the scheme, the reply stated. The scheme had been announced by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government after it had come to power. A total of 17,403 farmers - with bank loans of up to Rs 1 lakh - in all of Madhya Pradesh's districts and tehsils like Bamori, Raghogarh, Chachoda, Madhusudangarh, Kumbhraj and Aron received waiver of loans.

Asked about the remaining farmers in a query by MLA Pradip Lariya, the agriculture minister said that a detailed review of the farm loan waiver was being considered by the state government.

Taking an aggressive stance, Kamal Nath on Tuesday alleged that the Chouhan government was passing off the loan waivers done during his tenure as chief minister as their own work. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress deserter Jyotiraditya Scindia have been lying persistently on farm loan waiver. Our government had waived off Rs 11,600 crore for 26.95 lakh farmers in two phases and this was admitted by the Shivraj government in Assembly on Monday," he said.

He also demanded that the chief minister and Scindia apologise for this and immediately begin the process of exempting the remaining farmers from paying their bank loans.

The monsoon session of assembly took place for only one hour and half on Monday and the Question Hour was not conducted. The ministers had submitted written reply to queries from MLAs.

The BJP has been railing at the Congress party for months, claiming it betrayed farmers and that the farm loan waiver was a mere eyewash.