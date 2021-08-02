MP Govt to Bring Strict Law to Check Illicit Liquor Trade after Nearly 50 Died in Over a Year

The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to bring in a law to check the trade of spurious liquor, which claimed 53 lives in the last 15 months, with five deaths recently reported from Mandsaur. Locals in Mandsaur, however, alleged over 10 deaths while the administration only affirmed five.

The cabinet could see a proposal to this effect on Tuesday and afterwards the same could be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session, said sources.

CM Chouhan hinted on Monday while presiding over a meeting of law and order in Bhopal that a stringent law to punish those involved in the illegal liquor manufacturing and sale would be introduced. The government will speak to neighbouring states to check the inflow of illicit liquor into the state. Distilleries, which have breached norms will be punished, the CM added.

Liquor had become costlier in last few years, which also has prompted unlawful elements to supply fake and spurious liquor in the many districts. Since June 1, liquor contracts have been allotted with 10% price appreciation.

Among other incidents, 26 had died of hooch in Morena in January this year and 14 deaths were reported in Ujjain last year in October. After the Morena tragedy, the excise and police force had carried out joint operations against illegal liquor mafia but after few weeks the campaign lost steam and the illegal manufacturers yet again got busy in their activities.

After Mandsaur incident yet again administration has cracked whip on the illegal liquor mafia in several districts.

Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath, who is regularly cornering CM Chouhan over illicit liquor sale in MP, on Sunday tweeted that spurious liquor was freely available in bars, pubs and at public places.

3 died at Indore bars after consuming spurious liquor

Bar owners and suppliers were arrested after three persons who consumed the liquor at different bars died. One of the accused said a bottle of spurious liquor was produced at Rs 200 illegal spirit and essence. It had up to 80-90% denatured spirit which could kill anyone after consumption, said the police. The administration has also cancelled the licence of the said bars in Indore.

