MP Govt to Fix Traffic Woes in Indore With Cable Cars, Survey to Begin Soon

In a bid to find a solution to the rising traffic congestion in Indore, the city administration is planning to launch a cable car project for the people.

If everything goes as planned then the city will not only get rid of traffic congestion, the commuters will also have a chaos-free driving experience. A feasibility survey has already been initiated by the concerned stakeholders.

A high-level meeting was recently held between the officials of all departments involved in the ambitious project. The company which will run the cable cars also gave a presentation at the meeting. No cable car project has yet been operational in any urban area of India so far to manage the traffic congestion on roads. Indore will be the first city in the country to have the cable car facility.

According to the information, a feasibility survey will be done along the routes from Jawahar Marg to Rajbada, Kalani Nagar to Sudama Nagar, Cloth Market to Maharana Pratap Nagar and Indore Railway Station to Bhanwar Kuan.

Wabcos, the company which operates the cable car, made a presentation in front of the Commissioner, Dr. Pawan Sharma in this regard. A few months ago, the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan had approved to run a rope-way cable car in the city of Indore following which a meeting was organised at the commissioner’s office.

During the presentation, Collector Manish Singh spoke about how the facility will help in seamless commuting between the densely populated central part of the city and the railway station. This route will be about 9 to 10 km long.