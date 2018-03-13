GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Govt to Table Bhopal Jailbreak and Encounter Probe Report in Assembly

Eight suspected terror operatives of SIMI were gunned down by the Madhya Pradesh police in Acharpura area on city outskirts on October 31, 2016, barely hours after they broke out of the Central Jail after assaulting and killing prison guard Ramashankar Yadav.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2018, 11:47 PM IST
MP Govt to Table Bhopal Jailbreak and Encounter Probe Report in Assembly
File image of the encounter site at the hillocks of Acharpura village in Bhopal district of Madhya Prades (PTI PHOTO)
Bhopal: Almost a year and a half after eight suspected terror operatives of banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were gunned down in an encounter, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday paved the way for tabling of the probe report in the Assembly.

The inquiry panel presented the report at the state cabinet meet on Tuesday. "The report has been submitted to the state government and the cabinet has decided to table it in assembly," MP government's spokesperson Narottam Mishra said.

A single member judicial panel of Justice (Retd) SK Pandey was formed and it had submitted the report to state government in September.

Eight suspected terror operatives of SIMI were gunned down by the Madhya Pradesh police in Acharpura area on city outskirts on October 31, 2016, barely hours after they broke out of the Central Jail after assaulting and killing prison guard Ramashankar Yadav.

A massive controversy had erupted after conflicting jailbreak theories surfaced and some videos of the said encounter also leaked to social media.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
