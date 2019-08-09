MP Govt to Waive off Loans Taken by Tribals from Money-Lenders, New Schemes Announced

Chhindwara: In a major relief to about 1.5 crore tribals in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Friday announced that loans taken by the backward community from money lenders will be waived. The decision by the state government came on the International Tribal Day.

Speaking at a function here, Kamal Nath said, “the loans obtained by tribals from local money lenders would be waived off in all 89 ST (tribal) blocks of Madhya Pradesh. It would benefit 1.5 crore tribals in the state”.

“The money lenders would be made to return all the ornaments, land documents and other items pledged by them for loans,” the Chief minister said.

He also said that necessary arrangements will be made for the implementation of the scheme from August 15. Chhindwara, the CM’s constituency, has a sizable tribal population.

Kamal Nath also said that, nobody will be allowed to disburse loans in tribal areas without license.

The Congress government also has announced to provide debit cards to tribals, with which they can withdraw upto Rs 10,000 from ATMs.

State Tribal Works Department will be renamed to Tribal Development Department and seven sports complex will be established for tribal kids in the state.

A museum and a memorial in the memory of tribal personalities will be established in Jabalpur. Kamal Nath has also announced a Chief Minister Tribal Assistance scheme in the state.

Besides Chhindwara, the home town of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, other regions in Vindhya, Malwa, Mahakaushal and Nimar also have a sizable tribal population in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Kamal Nath government after assuming office, had waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakhs in 2018.

The announcement to waive off loans of tribals is seen as a way to ensure tribal votes for Congress in future. Congress which was out of power for 15 years, had made sizable gains in tribal pockets in the 2018 Assembly polls in the state.

