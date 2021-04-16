MP Govt Uses State Plane to Ferry Remdesivir Shots, Cracks Down on Black Marketing

The Madhya Pradesh government has started delivering remdesivir injections using the state aircraft in the thick of a massive outcry for the essential antiviral shots all across the state that is in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government responded to the emergency situation on Thursday as 194 boxes carrying 9,264 injections landed at the Indore airport and from there choppers were being used to transport 42 boxes to Bhopal, 7 to Ratlam and 4 to Khandwa. Also, the state aircraft was being used to send 19 boxes to Gwalior, 18 to Rewa, 39 to Jabalpur and 14 to Sagar. Indore’s divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said a total of 57 boxes were kept for the city and that the plane and helicopters will be used to forward these injections to other divisions.

Efforts have also been on to crack down on those trying to profiteer from the crisis. Four people, including a Himachal Pradesh pharmaceutical company owner, have been arrested for selling fake injections in Indore. Two others have been nabbed by police for black marketing in Jabalpur. Remdesivir injections are considered crucial for Covid-19 patients battling severe chest infection. There is a huge demand in the state, particularly in pandemic-battered areas like Bhopal and Indore, for these shots and pharmacies have been witnessing long queues while stocks have run out swiftly.

Javed Khan, a Bhopal resident, said, “I have been trying to get these shots for days to help ailing relatives but am yet to succeed.”

Far-flung places are no better. Narendra Kumar Jadhav from Rajgarh, a member of the government teachers’ association, said the district hospital needed 200 injections urgently but was only provided 60.

Even physicians are struggling to cope with the dearth of injections. “Several of my acquaintances had to purchase these injections for Rs 15,000 each as black marketing is rampant,” a senior resident doctor from AIIMS Bhopal told News18 on condition of anonymity.

Jabalpur police on Thursday arrested three male nurses from private hospitals and a medical representative for selling four remdesivir injections at Rs 77,000 to families of Covid-19 patients. The buyers had come to Jabalpur from Bhopal to buy the shots.

With the crisis deepening, the Congress also turned up the heat on the Shivraj Chouhan government. “Shivraj ji may point out a lone hospital in MP which has oxygen, injections and other facilities,” Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said.

Half the injections in Bhopal, Indore and Dewas will be given to government hospitals while the remaining ones will be offered to private facilities. Dedicated facilities won’t be charged any cost, while the fee recovered from private facilities will be deposited in Red Cross funds. Besides, Bhopal, Indore and Dewas collectors are empowered to distribute 50% of these injections. In addition to 31,000 shots supplied till April 13, 10,000 doses were received on Wednesday, the state government said.

Though the prices of remdesivir injections have been fixed at Rs 1,568 per unit for private hospitals. But, sources say, the complex guidelines issued by the administration have irked many. A duly filled form by the doctor in charge of attending to a patient has to be signed by the civil surgeon. The drug inspector will release the injection after receiving all the relevant documents, even as most cities are in Covid curfew offering restricted movement.

