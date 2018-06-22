English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Hangs Head in Shame Again: Mutilated Body of 6-Yr-Old Found in Gwalior, Autopsy Confirms Rape
A doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said that the victim was brutally raped, and the man used a heavy object like stone to disfigure the face and ensure that the girl is not identified.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Gwalior: A month after the brutal rape and murder of a four-month-old baby jolted Madhya Pradesh, a six-year-old girl’s mutilated body was found in a secluded here.
According to police, the accused had lured the girl from a wedding ceremony where they both were present. It appears that the man took her out on the pretext of buying an ice-cream on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The entire episode has been caught to CCTV. “The footage shows that the girl tried to run away, probably after suspecting his intentions. However, the man succeeded in persuading her again. Around 2:30 am, he can be seen returning alone,” an officer said.
Meanwhile, after realising that their daughter is missing from the venue, the parents raised an alarm, following which Kampoo police was informed and a hunt for the girl began.
The family found her on a hill in Amkhor area. The body was mutilated and injuries showed that she was sexually assaulted. The parents identified the girl from her clothes.
A doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said that the victim was brutally raped, and the man used a heavy object like stone to disfigure the face and ensure that the girl is not identified.
The unidentified man has been booked under POCSO Act. Police said that they could also slap NSA (National Security Act) against the “cold-blooded offender”.
Gwalior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin said that investigation into the matter is underway and they will soon apprehend the accused.
According to NCRB data, the highest number of rapes have been reported from Madhya Pradesh (4,882), followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,816) and Maharashtra (4,189) in 2016.
Madhya Pradesh earned another dubious distinction in 2017 when the rape cases reported by the Central Indian state crossed the 5,000 mark in 2017, first Indian state to have achieved this nasty figure.
Recently, a court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced to death a man found guilty of raping a minor, yet such incidents continue to take place in the state.
