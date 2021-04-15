MP Health Minister Resurfaces in Bhopal After Month Long Absence, Says Covid Situation Under Control

The Madhya Pradesh Health minister, Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary who was under fire for his one-month long absence from the state capital in the midst of a grave Covid-19 threat resurfaced in Bhopal on Wednesday claiming that everything was in place amid the pandemic.

However, scribes followed the minister at his every assignment and posed some stinging queries.

During a press briefing in the evening, the Health minister found it hard to respond to media queries, and finally, National Health Mission MP director Chhavi Bharadwaj had to come forward to help out the minister.

The officer claimed that the health department wasn’t expecting the second strain to spread this fast and had little time to prepare.

The officer also affirmed that they will be prepared with one lakh beds by April 30. The officer also claimed that patients are being offered all the basic amenities including beds, oxygen, Remdesivir injections, and vaccine shots. We are trying to amend the situation wherever shortcomings are spotted, she added.

The Health minister denied that the state government was hiding mortality figures saying death figures include normal deaths and those suspects who died before the report was received.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Chaudhary in his absence said that he was in Damoh but was raising awareness on masks and social distancing there. I was in other districts including Sagar, Panna, Vidisha, and others where there were no elections, contested Dr. Chaudhary.

Furthermore, the minister’s absence was highlighted by stories that a part-time gardener was compiling Covid-19 samples from suspects in Sanchi, the hometown of the minister, on Tuesday. Within hours the minister appeared in Bhopal making visits to the hospital.

Previously, a part-time gardener Halke Ram in Sanchi was seen in a video taking samples from Covid-19 suspects and claimed that most of the staffers were down with the virus.

Dr. Chaudhary also drew criticism as he offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Bhopal accompanied by a crowd of BJP workers despite Bhopal being under corona curfew.

