MP High Court Asks Centre to Ensure Seamless Oxygen Transport after UP Officials Stop Tanker from Bokaro

Taking strong note of Uttar Pradesh officials stopping an oxygen tanker on way to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday slammed the Centre over the incident and directed it to ensure seamless transportation of oxygen. The court also asked the Centre to file a reply in the next hearing on April 28. The oxygen tanker headed for Madhya Pradesh was stopped in Uttar Pradesh between Modinagar and Jhansi on Sunday.

On Sunday, officials in UP had allegedly stopped an oxygen tanker heading to Sagar in MP between Modinagar and Jhansi. The tanker which started from Bokaro, Jharkhand, was stopped at Fatehpur NH 1. The CMO in Madhya Pradesh got in touch with Jhansi collector and Dept of Home in UP but to no avail. Later chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened and got in touch with his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath. The tanker carrying 14 metric tonne oxygen from Bokaro reached Government Bundelkhand Medical College on Monday morning then under police escort from

the Uttar Pradesh border, officials said.

The court also sought reply from the Madhya Pradesh government by April 28 on a complaint that said the state government was not adhering to 19-point guidelines on Covid-19 care. The court in the last hearing had expressed disapproval over the dismal state of affairs on Covid-19 control in the state. On complaints of black marketing of Remdesivir injections in the state, the double bench led by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafique took strong objection and asked the state government to take stringent action against such elements.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here