MP High Court Begins Live-streaming of Proceedings, Fifth HC to Do So

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench of Jabalpur has started live-streaming of court proceedings. Madhya Pradesh has become the fifth state to have started live-streaming of the court proceedings in the country.

After Delhi, Bombay, Gujarat and Kolkata, the live-streaming of court proceedings have started in MP’s Jabalpur.

This will benefit those engaged in court cases as if they can’t visit the court in person, they can see the live telecast of the proceedings in the court sitting at home.

Following a Public Interest Litigation filed with the Supreme Court in 2018, seeking live-streaming of the court proceedings, the SC had directed the same for various high courts.

For the time being, the MP High Court will live-stream proceedings of court no 1, 2, 3, 4, 20 and 25. Gradually other courts will be included in the facility.

This will help those engaged in court cases get first-hand information of the hearing proceedings, said a senior lawyer of the high court.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here