MP High Court Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 140 Civil Judge Posts, Apply from 5th August 2018

MP High Court Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge has been released on the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur - mphc.gov.in.The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 5th August 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th September 2018.MP High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 140Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess a Law Degree from a recognized Institute.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:Official Advertisement:https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/RE/Advt%20CJ_2018.pdfApplication Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.1000Candidates of Madhya Pradesh – Rs.600The candidates are advised to read detailed notification in the above mentioned url for the application fee.Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,770 – Rs.44,770.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Main Examination.Important Dates:Start date of submission of online application – 5th August 2018Last date for submission of online application – 4th September 2018Last date of correcting the application error – 4th September 2018Date of Preliminary Examination – 29th September 2018Date of Mains Examination - To be communicated later