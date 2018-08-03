English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP High Court Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 140 Civil Judge Posts, Apply from 5th August 2018
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 5th August 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th September 2018.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge has been released on the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur - mphc.gov.in.
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 5th August 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th September 2018.
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 140
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Law Degree from a recognized Institute.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/RE/Advt%20CJ_2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
Candidates of Madhya Pradesh – Rs.600
The candidates are advised to read detailed notification in the above mentioned url for the application fee.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,770 – Rs.44,770.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Main Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 5th August 2018
Last date for submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Last date of correcting the application error – 4th September 2018
Date of Preliminary Examination – 29th September 2018
Date of Mains Examination - To be communicated later
Also Watch
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 5th August 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th September 2018.
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 140
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Law Degree from a recognized Institute.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/RE/Advt%20CJ_2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
Candidates of Madhya Pradesh – Rs.600
The candidates are advised to read detailed notification in the above mentioned url for the application fee.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,770 – Rs.44,770.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Main Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 5th August 2018
Last date for submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Last date of correcting the application error – 4th September 2018
Date of Preliminary Examination – 29th September 2018
Date of Mains Examination - To be communicated later
Also Watch
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Lopez Ditches Pants for Versace Denim Boots; Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Steven Spielberg to Adapt The Woman's Hour, Hillary Clinton Will be Executive Producer
- Sri Lanka Cricket Scraps Plans to Emulate IPL Tournament
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...