MP High Court Recruitment 2018: 40 Group D Posts, Apply before 22nd May 2018

MP High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 Group D vacancies for the post of Cook, Sweeper, Gardener & Peon has begun on the official website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh - mphc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mphc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment/ Result’ on the left sidebarStep 3 – Click on Online Application FormStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category outside MP – Rs.200Candidates from MP – Rs.100High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 40Unreserved Category – 21OBC Category – 5SC Category – 6ST Category – 8The applicant must be Class 8th passed from recognized a recognized State/Central Education Board.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation for reserved categories is applicable as per the current norms.The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7000.The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 22nd May 2018Last Date for Correction of Online Application – 25th May 2018For more details, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below: