MP High Court Recruitment 2018: 40 Group D Posts, Apply before 22nd May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates for MP High Court Recruitment 2018 must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd May 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of High Court of Madhya Pradesh.
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 40 Group D vacancies for the post of Cook, Sweeper, Gardener & Peon has begun on the official website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh - mphc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22nd May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply MP High Court Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mphc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment/ Result’ on the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on Online Application Form
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://mphc.mponline.gov.in/portal/Services/MPHC/2018/FourthGrade/FrmForthGradeHC.aspx?Notification
Applicatopn Fee:
Unreserved Category outside MP – Rs.200
Candidates from MP – Rs.100
High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 40
Unreserved Category – 21
OBC Category – 5
SC Category – 6
ST Category – 8
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 8th passed from recognized a recognized State/Central Education Board.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation for reserved categories is applicable as per the current norms.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7000.
Selection Process:
The candidate will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 22nd May 2018
Last Date for Correction of Online Application – 25th May 2018
For more details, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below:
https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/RE/Advt%20HC%20class%204.pdf
-
