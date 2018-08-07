English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 Begins for 140 Civil Judge Posts, Apply before 4th September 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th September 2018 at mphc.gov.in.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image: PTI)
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur - mphc.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2018 for Civil Judge Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Application’ under ‘Citizen Services’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘MP High court’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Application and Services’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Civil Judge Class-2 (Entry Level) Examination-2018’
Step 6 – Fill in the details with required information and click on submit
Step 7 – Application number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct link for Registration - https://mphc.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/MPHC/2017/CivilJudge/FrmCJ.aspx?NotificationId=NjQz
Direct link for Login - https://mphc.mponline.gov.in/portal/services/MPHC/2017/CivilJudge/FrmPayUnPaid.aspx?NotificationId=NjQ0
MP High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Civil Judge Posts: 140
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Law Degree from a recognized Institute.
Applicants must refer to the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/RE/Advt%20CJ_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,770 – Rs.44,770.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Main Examination.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
Candidates of Madhya Pradesh – Rs.600
Important Dates:
Last date to submit the online application form – 4th September 2018
Preliminary Examination date – 29th September 2018
Mains Examination date - To be communicated later
