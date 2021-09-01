MP High Court Refuses to Vacate Stay on 27% OBC Quota, Final Hearing on Sept 20

Refusing to vacate the stay on 27 per cent OBC quota in the State, the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur here on Wednesday said no interim orders will be passed and the court shall directly pass the final judgement on September 20.

The State government which was represented by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Advocate General of MP Purushendra Kaurav had moved an application with the HC for getting a stay on the 27 per cent OBC vacated.

Despite several pleas of the Solicitor General, the court declined to vacate the stay. The court also stated that it will hear pleas in favour and against the 27 per cent OBC quota and will pronounce a final verdict then on the matter.

The State government reaffirmed its earlier stand in the hearing saying the State has around 50 per cent OBC population which is why the community requires a 27 per cent quota to uplift their economic and social backwardness.

The petitioner yet again dwelled into the fact that the Supreme Court while quashing 5 per cent Maratha reservation provisioned in Maharashtra has clarified that population can’t be the basis of reservation quota.

Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh reacting to the court’s observation hoped that a favourable verdict is expected from the final hearing and if required, the State government will move the SC. He assured OBC communities that they will get a 27 per cent quota in future and added that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is assessing various aspects on the matter and is committed to the community’s welfare.

Congress slammed the Shivraj government for not getting the stay vacated in the matter.

Former law minister PC Sharma said that they (BJP) are not advocating the matter properly in the court which is why they failed yet again on Wednesday and blamed the CM and his government for this. “We had proposed 27 per cent OBC quota in 2003 but the BJP despite riling the State for 15 years sat idle and did nothing," Sharma said.

Samanya, Pichhra, Alpsankhyak Kalyan Sangthan (SAPAKS) too has opposed the move to increase the OBC quota.

National Executive President of SAPAKS Veena Ghanekar speaking to News18 said that her party is clearly against all caste-based quotas and laws. “As far as 27 per cent OBC quota is concerned, I am intrigued how the MP government plans to dole out this quota as SC has specifically said that reservation can’t exceed the limit of 50 per cent," Veena Ghanekar said.

Ghanekar added that her party will field candidates in upcoming by-polls and will raise this issue in these elections as well.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced to increase the OBC quota to 27 per cent in MP in 2019. However, several petitions were filed with the HC, opposing the government move. The petitioners in the case include OBC students, SAPAKS, OBC Joint Front, OBC advocate welfare committee and other social organisations. One of the lawyers Rameshwar Thakur has also challenged the constitutional validity of the EWS quota. A total of 31 petitions are pending with the HC in favour and against the increased quota.

Congress to hire a top lawyer to appear in court

As the BJP recently had announced to rope in senior lawyers to present the case in HC in favour of the 27 per cent quota, the Congress too has decided to do the same. PCC chief Kamal Nath has met senior lawyers Indira Jai Singh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and has reportedly urged them to stand in the HC in favour of the quota. Nath will bear the legal expenses in the matter. BJP State head VD Sharma was quick to lash out at his counterpart from the Congress party saying he did not approach senior lawyers when he was required to. Now hiring lawyers is the responsibility of the BJP government and Kamal Nath need not bother.

(With inputs by Sharad Shrivastav and Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

