MP High Court Reverses State Govt Order of Revoking Pension of MISA Detainees

Bhopal: In a major jolt to Madhya Pradesh government, the MP High Court has ordered continuing of the pension of 15 Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) detainees.

Congress government which came to power last year decided to discontinue the pension alleging massive abnormalities in the disbursement of pension. The government said that it would resume the pension after the government completes the physical verification of the beneficiaries.

After the pension didn’t resume for around a year, 15 pensioners approached Madhya Pradesh high court requesting the court to intervene in the matter.

The previous state government under BJP offered a monthly pension of Rs 25,000 to the detainees under MISA.

Responding to their petitions filed by Sitaram Baghel and others, the high court directed the state government to resume pension of the 15 petitioners within a month. If the state government fails to do so, it has to furnish a reply as to why the pension did not resume.

CP Sharma, the lawyer of the petitioners, said “General Administration Department as on 31st December 2018 issued in order suspending pension of MISA detainees. An order issued later stated that the verification of beneficiaries would take place but after almost a year the verification is incomplete.”

The order issued by the HC stated that MISA detainees are freedom fighters and there pension should restart within 30 days and the arrears should be paid। if the payments are not made the state government requires to furnish the reasons behind the same।

The pensions paid to MISA detainees cost the state exchequer an annual sum of Rs 75 crore.

State Law Minister PC Sharma commenting on the issue said that state government would abide the court orders but it is examining cases of fake beneficiaries in the list.

Lokendra Parashar, BJP spokesperson reacted that if the Congress government has the courage, it should ask the court why it reinstated pension of goons. Parashar claimed that this kind of immoral statements are against the political sanctity.

