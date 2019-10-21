MP High Court Slams Over SIT Head being Changed Frequently in Honey-trapping Scandal
After the hearing, the MP high court directed the officers of the SIT to submit a detailed report on the enquiry within 15 days and posted the matter for hearing on December 2.
Image for representation.
Indore: Taking a strong note of chief of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into honey-trapping scandal being changed frequently, the Indore bench of MP high court on Saturday slammed the enquiry officers and also directed Department of Home to furnish a reply on frequent changes in SIT, in a sealed envelope.
The HC was hearing different petitions filed with it in connection with the honey-trapping probe on Monday.
SIT chief Rajendra Kumar had submitted the report with the HC. The court however exhibited strong displeasure over incomplete and dissatisfactory report and instructed the SIT that no officer involved in the probe would be transferred or removed from the probe without prior permission of the court.
The court also instructed SIT to forward all the electronic evidences seized from the accused to forensic lab in Hyderabad. After the hearing, the high court directed the officers of the SIT to submit a detailed report on the enquiry within 15 days and posted the matter for hearing on Dec 2.
Sensing the strong mood of the court, it is now believed that the court would now allow the probe under its own monitoring.
Advocate Manohar Dalal representing the petitioner claimed that the SIT is required to submit investigation status report with the court and no one could be removed from the SIT unless the HC permits to do so.
After a high profile honey trap scandal was exposed last month, the Madhya Pradesh government had formed an SIT only to dissolve it twice. The present team led by IPS Rajendra Kumar is the third team formed by the state government.
Multiple petitions were filed with the HC seeking a CBI probe into the matter and alleging that no concrete action was taken in connection with the scandal despite rumours that high and mighty were involved in the case.
The five women arrested in the case are still in Indore jail.
