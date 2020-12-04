News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra Declared 'Unfit' to Take Part in Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

    Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra (Image: ANI)

    Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra (Image: ANI)

    Talking to reporters here, the minister said he wished to volunteer for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial as he wanted to do something for the society.

    Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was found unfit for Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine trial as his immediate family members had tested positive for the infection, a doctor said on Friday. Dr Anil Kumar Dixit, Dean of the city-based People's College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, where the clinical trial of the vaccine is being held, said, "Mishra was found unfit for the vaccine trial as some of the members in his family had tested COVID-19 positive earlier."

    Talking to reporters here, the minister said he wished to volunteer for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial as he wanted to do something for the society. "But I was found unfit for it as my wife and children had tested positive in the past," Mishra said.

