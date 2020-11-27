MP Home Minister Orders Probe After Woman Alleges Forceful Religious Conversion by Husband

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday ordered DIG Police Bhopal to probe and take necessary action into the case after a woman complained to him accusing her husband of marrying her posing as a Hindu man and now pressurising her to convert her religion.

The woman accompanied by her family had reached the home minister’s residence on Friday evening and narrated her ordeal.

The girl, belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, is the mother of a child and has narrated a poignant story, said Mishra adding that her family had complained to the police during the Congress government's rule but no action was taken then.

Since talks about MP Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 are on, those living in fear are coming forward with their complaints, added Mishra.

Speaking to the media, the complainant who is in her early twenties said that she had met her husband Salman, a native of Nayapura in Kolar, a year ago when he posed as Umesh and married her in a temple.

She claimed that since the past one year she was being threatened and blackmailed by her husband's family and getting pressurised to convert to Islam in order to live with him, to which she refused.

Besides, the BJP government has been formulating a law to deter 'love jihad' cases and a draft bill has been prepared for the same. The proposed legislation has jail term up to ten years and those abetting such marriages will also be jailed.