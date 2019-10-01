MP Honey-Trap Case: Alleged Ringleader Says Police Cooked Up Story, Used Force to Get Confession

Indore: Five women who were accused of running a honey-trapping and blackmailing ring in Madhya Pradesh were remanded to judicial custody till October 14 by a local court here on Tuesday. The accused were produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt

During the proceedings, the lawyer representing the alleged ringleader, Shweta Vijay Jain, said the women accused in the case were not even known to each other. The lawyer, Dharmendra Gurjar, further alleged that the entire case was “cooked up” by the police and that his client was beaten up in custody to obtain a confession.

Speaking to media, the lawyer alleged that police harassed her mentally to an extent that she slit her wrist with a glass in bathroom.

Gurjar said that so far only one complainant had come forward - Indore Municipal Corporation city engineer Harbhajan Singh. "The police do not have any concrete evidence in the so-called honey-trap case. In fact, this case has become a headache for the police," he claimed.

Two other accused, Aarti Dayal and Shweta Swapnil Jain, have also alleged torture in police custody.

However, district prosecution officer Mohammed Akram Sheikh dismissed Gurjar's allegations, saying no accused was tortured physically during the period of police custody. He said all the accused were produced in the court after their medical examination.

Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running the racket, and police had seized electronic gadgets including spy cameras as well as mobile phones and cash. MP police had identified the accused as Aarti Dayal (29), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and their driver Omprakash Kori (45), who is already in judicial custody. The fifth woman accused in the case was a minor when the racket was allegedly operational.

The racket came to light when Indore corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh alleged that he was being blackmailed to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips. He is, however, untraceable since the scandal became public.

