MP Honey trapping Case: Three Accused Women Granted Bail

Three women who are charged with honey trapping some of the most senior bureaucrats in Madhya Pradesh almost two years ago were granted bail by the Indore bench of MP high court on Tuesday.

These women –Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Monika had moved the high court for bail and the HC granted them bail against a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

While accepting the bail plea of three out of four women lodged in Indore jail, the HC observed that the disposal of the case could take a long time. The police already have completed the probe into the high profile matter which had rocked MP politics in 2019.

Shweta Jain’s counsel Vivek Chaudhary told the court that his client has been wrongly accused as her name is neither in the FIR nor does the police have any evidence against her in the case. She has been named in the case merely on the basis of others who named her in their statements, said the counsel.

Chaudhary also accused the prosecution of resorting to all sorts of gimmicks against his client which according to him was breaching his client’s right to a fair and speedy trial.

The HC in its order mentioned that the complainant in the case misused his official designation and took advantage of the intimacy of the accused and when he realised that things are going beyond his control, he raised an alarm.

In Sept 2019, then Indore municipal corporation city engineer Harbhajan Singh had complained to police some women were blackmailing him with the help of obscene videos. The police in Indore laid a trap and arrested the women who had reached to extort money from Singh.

However, the case turned out to be the tip of an iceberg and it was revealed that the women and their aides have honey trapped politicians, senior bureaucrats, government contractors and builders to extort money, claim contracts and also had their say in transfer-posting.

Meanwhile, since then the probe hadn’t led anywhere and failed to make headways against the bigwigs of the state.

