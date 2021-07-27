MP Hooch Tragedy: Locals Allege 10 Deaths, Administration Says Only 3

The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district has continued to claim that three deaths took place in the recent hooch tragedy, while several families claimed that a total of 10 people have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Amid uproar on the deaths, the state government has transferred Mandsaur district excise officer CP Sanwle to Ujjain excise flying squad.

Locals in Mandsaur are coming up with fresh claims of hooch tragedy deaths as on Tuesday two more deaths were reported from the Piplyamandi area where the first three deaths were reported. One of them was under treatment while the second one’s condition turned critical on Monday night, said locals, adding he died in the morning.

Among those 10 dead, four of them belong to Piplyamandi, three from Khakhrai, one each from Gudbheli and Sindpan.

Another Piplyamandi native Vijay Singh Parihar is also ill after the liquor consumption and is being treated at the Piplyamandi primary health centre.

State Congress Secretary Shyam Lal alleged that the administration was hiding death figures. “Those dead were not put under autopsy and the administration is also threatening physicians," he added.

On Tuesday, two persons of Piplyamandi were rushed to the district hospital and collector Manoj Pushp reached there. On being asked about more deaths, he told the reporters all these claims will be verified.

The ten dead as claimed by locals include Shyamlal, Ghanshyam, Manohar Bawri, Govardhan Rajput, Ramprasad Gayri, Kanwarlal Bagri, Bhagirath, Anil Kaithwas, Brajesh Gurjar and Gopal Nayak.

In Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held an emergency meeting on hooch deaths on Tuesday and the meeting was attended by senior officials of finance, excise and other departments. He ordered stringent action in the Mandsaur case and ordered action to prevent the smuggling of spurious liquor from neighbouring States. A team of senior officials is visiting Mandsaur to probe into the matter.

PCC chief Kamal Nath said the death toll is on the rise in the Mandsaur hooch tragedy but the administration is hiding figures and action has only been taken on low-rung officers. It seems an attempt to shield real culprits and mafia, he added.

