Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Horror: School Teacher Gangraped in Sidhi; Teen Ends Life after Persistent Sexual Harassment in Damoh

In a separate incident in Mhow, close to Indore, lawyers beat up a man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old when policemen were taking him to the court.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 7, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Horror: School Teacher Gangraped in Sidhi; Teen Ends Life after Persistent Sexual Harassment in Damoh
Illustration by Mir Suhail

Sidhi/Damoh/Mhow: Even as citizens across the nation are expressing their outrage and trying to come to terms with the rapes and gruesome murders of young women in Hyderabad and Unnao, similar crimes continue to be reported from several other places.

In Madhya Pradesh, a school teacher was allegedly gangraped in Sidhi district, while a teenaged girl committed suicide after persistent harassment from local youths in Damoh district. Both the incidents took place on Thursday.

And, Sidhi’s Superintendent of Police RS Belwanshi made public the name and address of the victim while offering media bytes on the incident on Friday night.

Meanwhile in Mhow, close to Indore, lawyers beat up a man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old when police were taking him to the court.

The gangrape in Sidhi happened when the school teacher was returning home from school around 5pm and four locals waylaid her and raped her at a nearby farmhouse.

After the woman fell unconscious, the men fled the spot. Later, the woman reached her home and narrated her ordeal to the family members who lodged a complaint with Rampur Naikin police.

Soon after, senior police officers swung into action and arrested four men, who were identified as Bachchu Lonia, Beeru Lonia, Narendra Lonia and Shiv Shankar Lonia. All the men have past cases registered them in local police stations.

In Damoh, a 17-year-old girl ended her life by jumping into a pond on Thursday. She was allegedly sexually harassed by some local men.

Damoh SP Vivek Singh told reporters that a case has been lodged in connection with the suicide and family and neighbours’ statements are being recorded. The accused men are yet to be arrested.

A family member said the girl was harassed by some local boys who had threatened to abduct her from home.

When asked if MP was turning unsafe by the day for women, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he would ensure that the state did not become another Uttar Pradesh and urged everyone to wait for state government’s moves to safeguard women.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram