MP Horror: School Teacher Gangraped in Sidhi; Teen Ends Life after Persistent Sexual Harassment in Damoh

Sidhi/Damoh/Mhow: Even as citizens across the nation are expressing their outrage and trying to come to terms with the rapes and gruesome murders of young women in Hyderabad and Unnao, similar crimes continue to be reported from several other places.

In Madhya Pradesh, a school teacher was allegedly gangraped in Sidhi district, while a teenaged girl committed suicide after persistent harassment from local youths in Damoh district. Both the incidents took place on Thursday.

And, Sidhi’s Superintendent of Police RS Belwanshi made public the name and address of the victim while offering media bytes on the incident on Friday night.

Meanwhile in Mhow, close to Indore, lawyers beat up a man accused of raping and killing a four-year-old when police were taking him to the court.

The gangrape in Sidhi happened when the school teacher was returning home from school around 5pm and four locals waylaid her and raped her at a nearby farmhouse.

After the woman fell unconscious, the men fled the spot. Later, the woman reached her home and narrated her ordeal to the family members who lodged a complaint with Rampur Naikin police.

Soon after, senior police officers swung into action and arrested four men, who were identified as Bachchu Lonia, Beeru Lonia, Narendra Lonia and Shiv Shankar Lonia. All the men have past cases registered them in local police stations.

In Damoh, a 17-year-old girl ended her life by jumping into a pond on Thursday. She was allegedly sexually harassed by some local men.

Damoh SP Vivek Singh told reporters that a case has been lodged in connection with the suicide and family and neighbours’ statements are being recorded. The accused men are yet to be arrested.

A family member said the girl was harassed by some local boys who had threatened to abduct her from home.

When asked if MP was turning unsafe by the day for women, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he would ensure that the state did not become another Uttar Pradesh and urged everyone to wait for state government’s moves to safeguard women.

