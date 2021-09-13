MP Hospital Performs Gruelling and Rare 12-hour Liver Surgery on Man With Congenital Disease

A major hospital in Indore claims to have performed first of its kinds rare surgery on a man who had a congenital anomaly ‘Situs inversus totalis’. The liver graft of the man has successfully transplanted into his father.

The Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, where the surgery has been performed a couple of days ago, has claimed that the rare surgery is sixth such operation in the world and first of its kind in central Asia.

The unique transplant was carried out for 59-year-old Pradeep Kaushal who suffered from liver cirrhosis using graft from his 26-year-old son Prakash who has Situs inversus totalis, the hospital said.

Hospital staff, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Dr Sanjay Dixit, the Dean MG Medical College Indore had later shared the details of the complex surgery with the media.

“We had harvested the left lobe (segment II, III and IV) of the donor which is his right lobe,” said liver transplant expert Dr Sudesh Sharda, adding the patient who is software engineer by profession has been discharged from the hospital on the tenth day of the surgery.

The physician called it a very rare surgery claiming only five such surgeries have been performed in the world prior to this one. “The procedure of the surgery is very complex for a donor with situs inversus totalis as we harvested the left lobe of the donor which is actually his right lobe," he said.

The recipient, a civil defence personnel, too had been discharged from the hospital on the 15th day of the surgery on last Saturday. Senior liver transplant surgeon Dr Vivek Vij, Dr Ajay K Jain, in-charge of the transplant programme, Dr Sudesh Sharda, Dr Nitin Sharma, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Shailesh Gupta, Dr Priyanka Bhagat, Dr Alka Jain, Dr Rahul Jain, Dr SP Jaiswal, and Dr Shohini Sircar, had performed the grueling 12-hour surgery.

A normal transplant takes four to five hours.

One of the team members said that the liver cirrhosis could have proved fatal to the old man who now could lead a normal life by adhering to certain precautions for the first couple of months. “Conventionally we use the graft of the right lobe of the donor," said the physician.

The software engineer belongs to Mhow and works with a company in Bangalore. His heart is also on the right side of the chest. His other organs are also based on the opposite side as the conventional side of the humans.

Dr Sudesh Sharda claimed that three such donors are in India and two others are from Japan. He added that despite abnormal positioning of the internal body organs in such persons, they lead normal life like other humans.

While Dr Sanjay Dixit said that three cases of cadaveric transplant were reported in recent past but due to some technical issues, these surgeries could not succeed. Three such surgeries including three in India have been performed till now in the world, he affirmed.

The man in question, Prakash Kaushal said he knew his heart was on the right side of his body but he came to know all his organs are on the opposite side of the body once he went through a medical check-up for transplant. “I am happy, I managed to save my father," he added.

