MP Human Rights Panel Serves Notice to Top Cops in Connection with Death of Tribal Man

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has served notices to Director General of Police MP and SP Ashoknagar and sought a reply within three weeks over the alleged murder of a tribal man in Ashoknagar district days ago.

Enraged with the ‘killing’ of their community man, tribals from 200 villages had threatened to take to streets in case the perpetrators weren’t arrested by police.

In a violent clash in village Kalua Chakk in Mungaoli tehsil, a local tribal man Khilne had died.

A communique from the commission said tribals on Thursday met public representatives in Kalua Chakk under the limits of Bahadurpur police station in Ashoknagar claiming that Giriraj Singh, prime accused in the ‘murder’ of Khilne, had usurped their 250 bigha land and their houses were burnt down by attackers.

"We are wrongly framed in an attempt to murder case and we are accused of looting a four wheeler which was deliberately left in the village by attackers," they claimed.

On the complaint, Balram Singh, Giriraj Singh, their associates and 5-7 unknown persons have been booked under section 147, 148, 149, 307, 436, others relevant sections of IPC and under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, said Bahadurgarh police.