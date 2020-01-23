Take the pledge to vote

MP IAS Association Blasts ex-BJP MLA for Indecent Comment on Woman Collector

The association has also urged the Chief Secretary SR Mohanty to ensure that indecent language should not be used against bureaucrats.

Manoj Sharma | News18 India

Updated:January 23, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh IAS Association while throwing its weight behind the beleaguered Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita has condemned the derogatory remarks hurled at the officer by a former BJP MLA.

Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita and Deputy Collector received considerable slack by BJP members for slapping and dragging several party workers, who were taking out a protest march in Beora in support of Citizenship Amendment Act last Sunday.

Former MoS and the ex-MLA Badrinath Yadav had on Wednesday during a public meeting had said, “She (collector) feeds milk to Congress workers with affection and slaps the BJP workers.”

In an exclusive chat with the News18 India, ICP Keshari, president of the association on Thursday blasted the Rajgarh BJP leader for passing lewd comments on the woman officer on Wednesday.

“Such statements are clearly against the dignity of the women,” said the officer.

Taking care of law and order is the responsibility of the administrative officers and they should be treated with courtesy, demanded Keshari, underlining the fact the Indian tradition requires all to offer utmost respect to women.

Whatever indecent language was used against the Rajgarh collector and other women officers, the IAS Association criticises it in highest possible manner, said the association chief. He referred to the BJP protest meeting at Beora in Rajgarh on Wednesday where several senior BJP leaders slammed the collector and her subordinate staff accusing them of high handedness.

Keshari further added that all the officers must be offered respectful treatment as they are working towards the betterment of Madhya Pradesh. “They are only discharging their duties.”

The association has also urged the Chief Secretary SR Mohanty to ensure that such language should not be used against bureaucrats.

