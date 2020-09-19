INDIA

1-MIN READ

MP: Illicit Country Liquor Seized From Govt School In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (MP): The state excise department on Saturday seized 5,000 litres of illicit country-made liquor from a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the excise department raided some houses in Kuchbandia Mohalla, but later turned its attention to a government-run primary school in the locality under Ghamapur police station, said investigating officer J L Maravi, who led the operation.

“During a search at the school building, we found 5,000 litres of country-made alcohol stored in 200 containers,” the official said. While the liquor has been disposed, a probe is underway to zero in on the brewers, he added.

  • First Published: September 19, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
