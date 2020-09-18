MP: Infant's Body Found Lying In Box For Six Days At Morgue

Indore: After the recent discovery of a decomposed body lying neglected on a stretcher, another corpse, that of a five-month-old boy, was found lying in a cardboard box at the same government-run hospital here. The box containing the body of the infant — who had been found abandoned by roadside in April — allegedly lay in freezer at the morgue of the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) for six days without autopsy.

Autopsy was ordered only after a photograph of the body in a box went viral on social media. “The post-mortem of the infant’s body has been done.

We have issued a show-cause notice to the head of the pediatric department and two other staff members for delay in conducting autopsy and sought their replies,” hospital superintendentK Panchoniya told .

