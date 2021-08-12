MP Initiates e-FIR Filing Service, Applicants Will Receive Progress Reports Through Mails, SMSes

To serve the public better, Madhya Pradesh police initiated e-FIR service from Thursday. The trial run was started at SCRB headquarters in Bhopal, tweeted Vivek Johri, the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh.

Under this trial run, any citizen can lodge a complaint with police over a vehicle theft of up to Rs 15 lakh and theft up to Rs 1 lakh through E-FIR, Addl Director General, SCRB, Chanchal Shekhar said.

As part of the riders under the system, the case should not be connected to any physical violence and the accused should be unknown, said the DGP, adding this will help citizens lodge FIRs without visiting police stations.

Necessary instructions have been issued to police stations, he added.

The e-FIR could be lodged with the help of police portals and MPeCOP mobile phone application.

The applicant should use the phone number which is registered with the Aadhar card. The applicant will be briefed about progress of the case through emails or SMSes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here