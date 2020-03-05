Iran-Returned Army Officer Tests Negative for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh
The officer, however, will remain under medical supervision for 14 more days but he might be discharged from the cantonment hospital at Mhow.
Passengers wear masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Image: PTI)
Indore: An Army officer who was isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected coronavirus exposure following his visit to Iran has tested negative for the infection, a medical official said here on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old officer of the major rank was not found to have contracted the coronavirus, Indore's Chief Health and Medical Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said. The test report came from Nagpur-based Indira Gandhi Medical College laboratory, he said. The officer, however, will remain under medical supervision for 14 more days but he might be discharged from the cantonment hospital at Mhow near here, Dr Jadia said.
Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's district in-charge Dr Santosh Sisodia had earlier said the Army officer had returned from Tehran on February 25, and was suffering from a bad throat.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Haven't Directed Single Film in 5 Years And Rohit Shetty Has Made Rs 2,000 Crore: Karan Johar
- Face Masks & Coronavirus: Answering The BIG Question & Why You Shouldn't Ignore The Protection
- China Nurse Wants Government to 'Assign a Boyfriend' to Her When Epidemic is Over
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Finally Here for Everyone: Here's How You Can Get it
- WeChat is Censoring Coronavirus Keywords, Because China Doesn’t Like Bad Press?