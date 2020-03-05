Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Iran-Returned Army Officer Tests Negative for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

The officer, however, will remain under medical supervision for 14 more days but he might be discharged from the cantonment hospital at Mhow.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Iran-Returned Army Officer Tests Negative for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh
Passengers wear masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Image: PTI)

Indore: An Army officer who was isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected coronavirus exposure following his visit to Iran has tested negative for the infection, a medical official said here on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old officer of the major rank was not found to have contracted the coronavirus, Indore's Chief Health and Medical Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said. The test report came from Nagpur-based Indira Gandhi Medical College laboratory, he said. The officer, however, will remain under medical supervision for 14 more days but he might be discharged from the cantonment hospital at Mhow near here, Dr Jadia said.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's district in-charge Dr Santosh Sisodia had earlier said the Army officer had returned from Tehran on February 25, and was suffering from a bad throat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram