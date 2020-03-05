Iran-Returned Army Officer Tests Negative for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: An Army officer who was isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected coronavirus exposure following his visit to Iran has tested negative for the infection, a medical official said here on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old officer of the major rank was not found to have contracted the coronavirus, Indore's Chief Health and Medical Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said. The test report came from Nagpur-based Indira Gandhi Medical College laboratory, he said. The officer, however, will remain under medical supervision for 14 more days but he might be discharged from the cantonment hospital at Mhow near here, Dr Jadia said.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's district in-charge Dr Santosh Sisodia had earlier said the Army officer had returned from Tehran on February 25, and was suffering from a bad throat.

