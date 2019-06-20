MP Journalist 'Burns' Govt Officer Over Legal Dispute, Hours Later His Own Charred Body Found

Sagar: A journalist died after sustaining 90% burn injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar region on Wednesday and his charred body was found in a hut within a forest area.

The deceased, identified as Chakresh Jain, was associated with a Hindi daily. His family has accused a local government officer of setting Jain on fire due to a legal fight.

Assistant development officer Aman Chowdhary and Jain were involved in a legal dispute. Two years prior to the incident, Chowdhary had slapped a case against the journalist under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act, which is in the final stages of hearing.

Dismissing the allegations, Chowdhary claimed that Jain had arrived at his residence hours before his body was found in the forest on the pretext of discussing the case. Then, Jain poured Kerosene and set him on fire, said Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

Chowdhury is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital upon sustaining 30% burn injuries.

Jain was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Rajkumar has alleged that Chowdhury along with another man set Jain ablaze.

“Two men dumped him in the hut and fled,” Rajkumar alleged.

Additional SP Rajesh Vyas said that the incident happened on Wednesday morning and a case has been filed against Jain based on Chowdhury’s complaint. Soon after the journalist was found dead. Separate cases have been lodged.

Jain was trying to strike a compromise with Chowdhury and was even witnessed carrying a bottle of petrol to the officer’s residence, said sources in the police.

The police have begun an investigation into both the cases and forensic experts have collected the samples from both the incident sites.