MP Lecturer Shaves Off Her Head Demanding Job Permanency
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had extended support to the protesting guest lecturers and had asked his party to fulfill its manifesto promise of regularising their jobs.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bhopal: A woman guest lecturer shaved off her head in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of International Women's Day demanding regularisation of her college job.
Guest lecturer Neema Singh (42) is among the several teaching staff who have been protesting over the past several weeks demanding that the state government make them permanent employees.
"To press for regularization of our jobs among other demands, Neema, who works in a college in Katni, and eight men guest lecturers shaved off their heads. We have been on protest since the last 90 days," MP Guest Lecturers' Union president Dr Devraj Singh told PTI.
He said their demands include reinstatement of 2000-odd former colleagues who were sacked.
"If the state government does not accept our demands shortly, we will go to New Delhi and tonsure our heads there," he added.
Earlier, in a public meeting in Tikamgarh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had extended support to the protesting guest lecturers and had asked his party to fulfill its manifesto promise of regularising their jobs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Rented 1-Room Set to Swanky Bungalow, Neha Kakkar's Journey Will Inspire You to Work Harder
- Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Rock Bikinis on Family Pool Day
- ICC Women T20I World Cup | What Will It Take For Indian Women To Lift The Trophy
- Mumbai Had 1,675 Vehicles Per Kilometre in 2018-2019, Vehicle Density Up 35 Per Cent
- ICC T20 World Cup | Parents in Attendance as Harmanpreet's India Prepare for Historic Final