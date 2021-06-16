MP Likely to Vaccinate 70% Eligible Population By Year-End, Says CM Shivraj After Meeting with PM Modi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that a special campaign will be run on June 21 for promoting the ongoing vaccination drive following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan shared a picture of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and said that he briefed the PM about steps taken in MP to rein in the virus and discussed plans to deal with the possible third wave. In a series of tweets, the CM also expressed his desire to visit various areas in the state for promoting an ongoing immunization drive on June 21.

‘I received PM’s guidance for completing the vaccination in the given time frame. We are busy chalking out plans to prevent the possible third wave and measures include maximum possible testing, isolation in case of the positive result, continued tracing, Kill Corona campaign, continued covid care centres, and making public abide by the covid19 appropriate behavior,’ said Chouhan in the tweet.

Also Read: Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Govt to List Steps to Protect Smokers from Covid-19

Afterward, speaking to the media, Chouhan said that the state plans to vaccinate around 70% eligible population by December 2021. A few week’s lapses could be there for the second dose, he added.

He underlined that the Centre has improved supplies of covid19 doses to MP and on Tuesday, the state administered over five lakh doses. We have developed a capacity of administering six lakh doses per day, added the Chief Minister.

In another tweet, Chouhan claimed that he has requested the PM to reinstate the loan pledging capacity of states to 5.5% of the GDP as was in the past and was lowered to 4.5% recently, as covid19 has shattered the financial situation of states.

Claiming that the Prime Minister takes decisions in public interest after hearing every suggestion, Chouhan hoped that PM Modi will consider his suggestions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here