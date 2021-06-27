CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

MP: Mahakaleshwar Temple to Reopen on June 28 After 80 Days

Mahakaleshwar temple.

The temple was shut for the public on April 9 this year following a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

The famous Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh will reopen for devotees on Monday after a gap of 80 days, a member of its management committee said. The temple was shut for the public on April 9 this year following a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the state. It had to be closed for the second time during the pandemic that broke out last year, he said.

“It will reopen tomorrow at 6 am," the temple’s assistant administrator R K Tiwari told PTI.

first published:June 27, 2021, 13:24 IST