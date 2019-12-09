MP Man and Paramour Thrashed over 'Affair' in Bhind, Incident Captured in Viral Video
District superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares said that the incident occurred when the man came to meet the woman at the place of her in-laws in the village, some 40 kms from Bhind.
Image for representation.
Bhind: A 28-year-old man and a married woman with whom he was having an affair were beaten up by residents of Silouli village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on December 4 when the man came to meet the woman, a mother of two children, at the place of her in-laws in the village, some 40 kms from Bhind, said district superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares.
The husband of the woman works in Jaipur. He said while some villagers tied the man to a tree and assaulted him, others beat up the woman and pulled her hair.
The video of the incident has gone viral. Police have booked three persons under sections 324 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that police are yet to make any arrest.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- Rapper Juice WRLD Dies After Medical Emergency in Chicago
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting